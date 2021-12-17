Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 10,312 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32.

On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30.

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,047. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

