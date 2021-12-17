Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 5,693 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 696,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $644.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
