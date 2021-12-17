Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 5,693 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 696,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $644.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.