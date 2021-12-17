Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $60,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00.

DXLG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,096,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

