Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom stock traded up $25.98 on Friday, reaching $555.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.