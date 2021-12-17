Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells 21,908 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ENPH stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.11. 4,416,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

