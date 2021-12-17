Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

