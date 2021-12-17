Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 117,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

