Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:FOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 117,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
