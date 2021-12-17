Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.07. 3,410,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.