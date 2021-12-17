Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:GPN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.07. 3,410,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
