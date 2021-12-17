Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells 4,836 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85.

On Friday, October 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

