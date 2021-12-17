Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $17,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.55. 2,799,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Green Dot by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

