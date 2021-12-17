Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 5,561 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.24. 1,218,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

