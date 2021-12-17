Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 769 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.24. 1,218,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,220. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

