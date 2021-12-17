Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 337 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.19. 500,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

