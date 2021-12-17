Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 805 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88.

Shares of PI traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.19. 500,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,496. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $89.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

