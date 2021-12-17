Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 478,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,217. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

