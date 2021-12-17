Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $24,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $23,765.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,978.46.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

