Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Sells 97,831 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 97,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$41.15 ($29.39), for a total transaction of A$4,025,745.65 ($2,875,532.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

