Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Sells 97,831 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 97,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$41.15 ($29.39), for a total transaction of A$4,025,745.65 ($2,875,532.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.