Insider Selling: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 1,414,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,521. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $971.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kearny Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

