Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 429 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MATX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. 1,218,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,753. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

