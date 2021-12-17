Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insider Sells 41,510 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38.

MCHP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,002,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,146,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,963,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.