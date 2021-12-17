Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCNO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.37. 52,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,755. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

