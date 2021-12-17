Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 991 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OKTA traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,961. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
