Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 991 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,961. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

