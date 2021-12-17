Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLMR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. 2,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

