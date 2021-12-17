Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells 9,045 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE PSA traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $366.89. 13,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,386. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $364.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
