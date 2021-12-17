Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pulmonx by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

