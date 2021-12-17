Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.90. 9,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.