Insider Selling: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ROP traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.63 and a 200 day moving average of $473.97. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

