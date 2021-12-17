Insider Selling: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells 10,926 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 6,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -367.00 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

