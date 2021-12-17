Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SSD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.00. 664,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.37 and a 52-week high of $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.