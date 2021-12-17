Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,345. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,243.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

