Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 1,305 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35.

On Friday, November 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

