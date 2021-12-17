Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 9,875 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $59,364.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.23. 10,099,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 227,801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 52.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 185,698 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

