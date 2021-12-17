Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 2,238 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72.

On Monday, November 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $173,577.04.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 10,099,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

