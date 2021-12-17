Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00.

Shares of TDG traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,241. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.10.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

