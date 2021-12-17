Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. 2,466,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.