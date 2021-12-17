Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. 2,466,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

