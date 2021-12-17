Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10.

On Wednesday, October 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 469,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.