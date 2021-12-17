Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Sells 1,276 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TSP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.48. 7,029,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,406. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

