Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) COO Sells 299,861 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 393,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

