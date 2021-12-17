Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TYL traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.74 and its 200-day moving average is $484.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

