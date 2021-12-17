Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 686,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

