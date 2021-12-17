Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Sells 24,500 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

