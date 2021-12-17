Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 433,367 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,190,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.