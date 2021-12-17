Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 433,367 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of WMT traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,190,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
