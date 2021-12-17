Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 684 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

Wayfair stock traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

