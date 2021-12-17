Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 109 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,065. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,049.12, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

