Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $136,293.90 and approximately $81,440.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00204802 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

