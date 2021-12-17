Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of IART opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 90.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

