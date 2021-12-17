Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,891.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,731.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.