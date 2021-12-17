Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 157,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96.

In related news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

