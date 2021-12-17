Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells $1,726,910.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.70. 17,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.