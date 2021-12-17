Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,514,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00.

Shares of IBKR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

